MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned more information about the murder of Johnny Clark Soekhies.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Soekhies was at an ATM before he was killed.
Captain Paul Burch said there was someone standing very closely behind him. It's unclear if it was the suspect.
"I did allude last night and there's no real explanation for one person standing behind another 2 feet, at an ATM, unless they're under duress," Burch said.
The suspect, Sabronte Rhodes was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday night.
According to authorities, Rhodes met Soekhies on a hookup dating app called Grindr.
Deputies said Soekhies met up with Rhodes. He was found dead on Oyler Road Friday morning.
Authorities caught up with Rhodes Tuesday. Burch said he was arrested on prior warrants.
"We were able to develop a suspect vehicle. Fortunately for us it was a vehicle, a Lincoln Aviator and their are not many of those on the road," he explained.
Burch said there was someone with Rhodes when they caught up with him. That person, he said, probably dodging a bullet.
"He had a person in the vehicle with him that he had just made contact with and met on Grindr, yesterday morning. That person is probably fortunate that we encountered them when we did, he may have been a victim of a robbery," Burch said.
Rhodes was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday night. He had a lot to say as he was escorted by police from the Sheriff's Office to Metro Jail.
"I did not kill nobody! And if everybody know Sabronte Lashun Rhodes aka Bronte, I ain't on that type of time," Rhodes said. "They done spooked me down here. They done said some (explicit language) to try to twist my words up. All that! I ain't killed nobody."
"Grindr is a geosocial networking and online dating application geared towards gay, bi and trans people."
"By no means are we judging their lifestyle however, it is very reckless to meet up with someone through an app that you have absolutely no idea who they are," he added.
Burch said whether it's Grindr, Tinder or any other dating or hook up app, you should do your research on the person you're meeting with and develop safe practices for meeting.
"The number one thing I'd say is if you're going to meet up with someone under these circumstances. Everyone has at least one friend that they confide in, tell them where you're going at a minimum," he explained.
Deputies believe there could be other victims tied to Rhodes in the form of robbery.
If you've been a victim, call (251) 574-2423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.