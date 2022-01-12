The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a 65-year-old man whose burned body was found in Citronelle on Tuesday appears to have died as the result of an accident.

It was about 5:20 p.m. when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a call for service involving a dead body located at 14301 Highway 45 in Citronelle.

MCSO patrol units responded to the residence to find one male deceased in the back yard. The victim was found next to a fire pit/burn pile with significant burns to his body.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as Clark Thomas.

According to the MCSO, a family member discovered Clark's burned body and called 911. The family member stated Clark would often burn garbage and trash in the backyard on a routine basis and would typically use gasoline or other flammable liquids to get the fire started.

MCSO detectives found no signs of foul play or any other criminal activity and the death appeared to be accidental, according to the agency.

For information on how to safely burn trash, go to https://forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Forms/You_Should_Know_Before_Burn.pdf.