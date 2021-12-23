WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office investigators did not find any human remains during a search Thursday in Wilmer related to a missing person case.
MCSO deputies searched a wooded area off Lott Road near Jim Tom Circle. A large contingent of deputies were on the site.
MCSO Capt. Paul Burch said they were searching for a body, but he would not reveal a name of the missing person.
FOX10 News at one point Thursday morning that officials were waiting on the arrival of equipment so they could begin digging in their search related to an adult male reported missing earlier this year.
