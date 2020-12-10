MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office controversial social media post series called "Thug Thursday" is making another appearance this week on Facebook and Instagram with a new edition.
It was posted just hours after a rally was held outside MCSO headquarters protesting last week’s post.
Despite an outcry, MCSO is not backing down.
The new "Thug Thursday" post asked the Mobile community to turn in two men wanted for theft.
This Thursday’s post coming just a week after the sheriff’s office posted a controversial Christmas tree photoshopped with mugshots as tree ornaments.
Sheriff Sam Cochran defended the social media series earlier this week.
“I’ve had literally hundreds of people stop me in the community to tell me how much they like our Facebook page,” he said.
The sheriff’s office standing by the weekly posts, but some in the community and elsewhere have taken issue with it.
Thursday afternoon a group called Faith in Action was outside MCSO headquarters asking for an apology.
“To put pictures on a Christmas tree and entitle it ‘Thug Thursday’ during this season makes a hypocrisy of what we’re celebrating,” said Marvin Charles Lue Jr.
The ‘Thugshot’ Christmas tree as MCSO called it has since been taken down, but the protestors are asking for more, including cultural sensitivity training in the department.
“We demand an acknowledgement of the wrong we demand an apology for the post,” Lue said.
However, the sheriff’s office does not think they did anything wrong.
Earlier this week Sheriff Cochran told FOX10 News "Thug Thursday" posts are successful in catching suspects.
“The big thing, maybe, to understand is these are people that they know where they’re wanted by us,” he said. “There’s outstanding warrants. They’re refusing to surrender themselves.”
Protestors have been in contact with MCSO leadership, but they tell FOX10 News there has been no resolution.
