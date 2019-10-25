MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was discovered Friday, October 25 on Oyler Road.
That's off Jeff Hamilton Road.
The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Johnny Clark Soekhies.
MCSO officials say they will know the exact cause of death once they receive the results of the autopsy.
If you have information regarding this crime, you're asked to call, 251-574-8633 or you may report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimestips/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.