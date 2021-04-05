KUSHLA, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile County Sheriff's Deputy's patrol car was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer on Highway 45 Monday night.
The truck did not stop after the accident and was later located by deputies.
Investigators said the deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop and arresting someone with a warrant out when the truck drove by and hit the vehicle.
No one was injured.
