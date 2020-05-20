The Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released new details regarding the investigation of Tuesday's deputy-involved fatal shooting in Chunchula.
Levi Morse, 32, was shot and killed by by a Mobile County deputy after he pointed a gun at deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, according to the MCSO.
The following news release on Wednesday was provided by the MCSO:
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at approximately 5:15 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a call of Domestic Violence located at 12500 Roberts Road, Chunchula, Al. where it was reported that Levi Donald Morse, W/M, DOB 7/22/87, assaulted his mother and father.
MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene and interviewed the victims, the parents of LEVI MORSE. They stated after the assault, LEVI fled to a small camper trailer located on the same property of the parents. MCSO Deputies called for backup and approached the camper and gave commands for MORSE to come outside. MORSE refused and Deputies entered the trailer. Once inside, Deputies observed MORSE armed with a pistol. MORSE continued to refuse the commands and pointed the pistol at Deputies. A Deputy fired his gun after several commands striking MORSE in upper torso. MORSE was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO will turn over their complete investigation to the District Attorney’s Office.
The Deputy involved in the shooting has been with the Mobile County sheriff’s for 14 years and before that he was with Mobile Police Department. He is a 40-year veteran with Law Enforcement.
