The Mobile County Sheriff's Office told FOX 10 News the suspect in Tuesday night's deadly deputy-involved shooting suffered from mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse.
Sheriff Sam Cochran said 32-year-old Levi Morse beat his elderly parents before deputies were called.
“Forced his way into the house and had physically beat them about their face and heads and inflicted severe harm and damage breaking the mom’s nose and other extensive injuries,” said Sheriff Cochran.
Investigators said Morse ran to a trailer outside of the home and barricaded himself with a gun.
“He eventually raised that gun up after being ordered several times to put the gun up and not raise it," Cochran added. “One of the deputies fired one shot striking the individual and that resulted in his death.”
Morse has a long rap sheet. He's been in Metro Jail several times for domestic violence. The Sheriff said this isn't the first time Morse beat his parents.
Morse was released from jail in Saraland yesterday morning. He was arrested for public intoxication, Cochran said.
This is at least the 4th deputy involved shooting in the past 6 months in Mobile County.
“It is a frequent string of officer involved as well as civilian involved shootings of people that are deranged. That’s why I stress and keep bringing it out to the open that the state of Alabama needs to do more with its treatment of the mentally ill,” Sheriff Cochran explained.
MCSO doesn't use body cameras. Given the string of deadly encounters, FOX 10 News asked the Sheriff if he thought that should change for more transparency.
"We’re not going to be videoing people being killed when the evidence support what happens just so that someone, somewhere can have a video that," Cochran said. "We can get to the truth without having to record every single thing we do.”
The name of the deputy will not be released until 48 hours after the shooting. MCSO did tell us, the deputy is a 40-year law enforcement veteran.
