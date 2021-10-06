The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is again asking for the public's help locating a missing man not seen since he disappeared from Prichard months ago.
The MCSO says Russell Chestang, 32, was last seen at The Barn in Prichard at 5751 U.S. Highway 45 on May 28, around 5:30 to 6 a.m.
The family of Chestang is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of his whereabouts.
If you have any information contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
Chestang is described as white, five-foot-nine, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with "Reeds Tree Service" text and cut-off sleeves, blue jeans and work boots. He was carrying a blue and black back pack.
The MCSO says he is missing the right portion of his ear lobe. He has tattoos on both arms, to include a marijuana leaf and the University of Alabama letter "A."
