SEMMES Ala, (WALA) Mobile County Sheriff's office is investigating an early morning shooting in Semmes.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Schillinger Road North in Seemes. According to MCSO officials the victim suffered non life threatening injuries. The shooting appears to be a domestic situation.
