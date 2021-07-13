MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, they are looking for an AT&T cable theft suspect.
Joseph Allen McLeod currently has two active warrants, a probation revocation for domestic violence and receiving stolen property.
If you have any information on him or his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633.
You may also reach them through their website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
