MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office is looking for Roy Ferrell Barnhill.
Officials say Barnhill has two warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. They say he has also been part of the thefts involving catalytic converters.
If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please call MCSO 251-574-8633. Citizens may also report on our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.