MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office is looking for Roy Ferrell Barnhill.

Officials say Barnhill has two warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. They say he has also been part of the thefts involving catalytic converters.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please call MCSO 251-574-8633. Citizens may also report on our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.