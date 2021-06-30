UPDATE: According to MCSO, the suspect is now in custody.

During a pursuit, according to officials, the suspect's car hit another car, which then pushed it into another nearby car, causing a 3 car crash.

After the crash, the suspect bailed, beginning a manhunt.

A K9 Unit was able to find the suspect shortly after.

MOBILE, Ala. --According to MCSO they are currently searching for a male suspect in the area of DIP and Hamilton Blvd.

He has been identified as Michael Douglas Bates.

MCSO states he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

