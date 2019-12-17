The Mobile County Sheriff's office is asking for your help locating 14-year-old Jacob Matthew Harmon.
They say he left his residence on Tuesday, December 3 and has not returned. He was last seen in the area of Satsuma Street in Bayou La Batre.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's office at 251-574-8633.
