MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing 16-year-old Mobile boy.

They say on Friday, February 5, 16-year-old Ashton Christopher Powell left his residence at 8:00am and has not returned.

They say he was last seen driving a red 2002 Ford F-150 bearing Alabama tag 2BS1348.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ashton Christopher Powell, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.