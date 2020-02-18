SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were at a home late Tuesday morning are at a home in Semmes where a man has barricaded himself inside the residence.
That standoff ended just after 12:30 p.m. peacefully, and the suspect Jerry Fowler, Jr. was taken into custody on existing warrants.
Among the charges Fowler was wanted for are first-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance, according to MCSO.
According to MCSO Capt. Paul Burch, Fowler barricaded himself inside his home along with his girlfriend.
This is all took place on the 1400 block of Hubert Pierce Road.
Burch told FOX10 News the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that Fowler, who had warrants out on him, was inside the home.
"At which point, he refused to come out. Barricaded himself in the residence. We were able to get several people out however his gf remained inside of the residence," Burch said.
Other people who were inside the home left the residence before the standoff got underway, but the man's girlfriend stayed inside, Burch said.
Burch said the tipster also told deputies, Fowler was armed.
BY the dozens, deputies, SWAT members, tactical officers and negotiators surrounded the home for nearly 3 hours, until Fowler finally surrendered.
"Just through negotiation. We've got very skilled hostage negotiators and we just stayed in contact with him and just established a rapport with him that we're not here to harm anybody. Once we gave him our word that we wouldn't harm him or his girlfriend, he ultimately made the decision to come out," Burch explained.
Deputies said Fowler's girlfriend will not be charged, at this point. Right now in the investigation, it appears that she was a hostage.
