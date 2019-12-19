WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- A huge investigation underway after a woman is shot during an undercover warrant roundup. It happened Thursday morning at a home in Wilmer on Old Moffat Road.
Turns out the suspect agents were looking for was already in Metro Jail.
"As agents went up to the house they detained two men outside, who said there was a woman still inside. As they went to make entry into the house... This lady had armed herself with a shotgun and the entry team was giving her orders to drop the gun, put the gun down, drop the gun several times -- over a period of a few seconds it seems like... And there is video recordings of that. She didn't and she pointed the gun at one of them -- then two or three agents fired upon her striking her three or four times," said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.
The woman idenitfied as Ann Rylee was not who agents were looking for. Instead, they were there to execute outstanding drug warrants for 41-year-old Nicholas McLeod -- the uncle of Rylee's fiance.
McLeod has a long drug arrest history. Prior arrests list the home on Moffat Road as McLeod's home address. Turns out he was already in Metro Jail. McLeod booked in on Wednesday at 3:36 p.m. on the outstanding warrants.
Sheriff Cochran says had they known -- they wouldn't have gone to the house.
"We do know there was a miscommunication... And we've narrowed it down to one of two things: The investigators did not make one final check this morning to send teams out to make the arrests or warrants section did not communicate to the computer system -- that the warrants were no longer active. We're running that down," said Cochran. "However, if she would not have pointed a gun at the agents -- they would have determined all of that on the scene and would have bid her a good day and thank you very much."
It's a multi agency team -- running the warrant round-up consisting of Mobile County Sheriff's deputies, Homeland Security, and agents with the U.S. Marshals Office. Sheriff Cochran tells us it was not one of his deputies that fired the shots.
Meanwhile, there is no body camera footage because the Mobile County Sheriff's Office doesn't have body cameras.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over the case.
