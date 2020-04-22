MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office says a man who was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle out of Mississippi, collapsed and died once he was handcuffed.
According to sheriff's officials, deputies were assisting Moss Point Police with a stolen vehicle report after they say the vehicle was spotted in Mobile County.
Officials say a pursuit took place on Henderson Camp Road and that the suspect bailed and a foot pursuit ensued.
They say the man, whose name has not been released by investigators, ran into the woods but later surrendered to deputies.
Once the suspect was handcuffed, Capt Paul Burch said the suspect “just died.” Burch said the suspect surrendered peacefully and “no force was used” in the arrest.
An investigation continues into what happened and why.
FOX10 News will continue to follow this story and will have more information when it becomes available.
