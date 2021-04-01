IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The father of two missing toddlers has been taken into custody after a standoff in Irvington Thursday morning, and the children were found safe, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO deputies and a tactical team responded to a mobile home at Magnolia Road in Irvington, where they were in a standoff with the father, James Carl Caballero, for a period of time.

He is the father of 1-year-old Annelise Marie Caballero and 2-year-old Kevin Lucas Caballero. Authorities say he does not have custody of the children.

Caballero is accused of beating the mother of the children as well as abducting them, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The children had been reported missing after having last been seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Irvington.

Earlier, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency overnight issued an alert for the two missing children in Mobile County.