MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who authorities say confessed to murdering a woman who was missing since 2008 said he has heard "voices" for 12 years.
Eldee George Henage, 46, made the remark while Mobile County Sheriff's Office officials were escorting him to Mobile County Metro Jail Monday morning.
MCSO Capt. Paul Burch said law enforcement officials have uncovered skeletal remains in Wilmer they believe to be Nancie "Larie" Cowan, who was missing since 2008.
The Sheriff's Office says Henage confessed to murdering a woman in 2008.
The skeletal remains were uncovered over the weekend at Orbit Circle South in Wilmer, where deputies executed a search warrant. Officials are awaiting forensic work to determine if the remains are a match for the missing woman.
The following information was released Monday morning from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office:
On November 13, 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received information that an inmate, ELDEE GEORGE HENAGE (DOB 12/9/72), may be responsible for a homicide which occurred in 2008.
MCSO Detectives interviewed HENAGE and he confessed to murdering a white female known only to him as Rita or ReRe. Henage described “ReRe” as having red curly hair and being in her late teens or early twenties. Henage stated he strangled the female and buried her body behind his camper, located at 12577 Orbit Circle South in Wilmer. On Saturday, November 16, 2019, MCSO along with KlaasKids Cadaver dogs, executed a search warrant at the property listed above. The Cadaver dogs “alerted” to an area of the property, and after several hours of searching, full human skeletal remains were discovered approximately three (3) feet below the ground surface. All evidence has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences for positive identification.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Investigation has revealed a Missing Person report from January 18, 2008, in which a white female, identified as Nancy “Larie" Cowan, (DOB 10/29/88), was reported missing by her mother. The victim, Cowan, was described as 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds with red shoulder length hair.
