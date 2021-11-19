MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three men are facing several charges after deputies found drugs and counterfeit checks.

It happened after a traffic stop by a special operations unit in Mobile.

Rueben Morales, Jesus Valesco and Osbaldo Velasco remain in jail charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument.

It started Thursday when the Mobile County Sheriff's Office received a BOLO from US Border Patrol for a truck possibly linked to human smuggling.

After pulling the truck over near Theodore, deputies say they smelled marijuana and asked the three men to get out of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, they said they found fake ID’s, fake checks totaling up to 80-thousand dollars, marijuana and other drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Drug trafficking continues to be a major issue near the border in Texas where these three men are from.

The sheriff’s office said federal charges are coming for the three men. And we’re told all three are well known to law enforcement.

Deputies say the three have long criminal backgrounds. Including previous charges for assault on a police officer, drug trafficking and murder.

Immigration holds have been placed on all three by the US Border Patrol.