SEMMES, Ala. --According to the Team Sheriff Facebook page, MCSO is collecting coats for kids for Semmes Elementary School from December 1, 2020 to January 6,2020.
If you would like to participate in the event, you may drop coats off at 5808 Highway 90 Theodore, Alabama or 10121 Moffett Road Semmes, Alabama.
If you have questions email zjackson@mobileso.com or thall@mobileso.com.
The deadline to drop off items is January 6.
Boys and Girls sizes: Small ~ X-Large, Adult M (Uniformed navy or red preferred)
Fleece, sweatshirts, sweaters, and lightweight jackets are also welcomed.
