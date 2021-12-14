The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says a woman admitted to stealing firearms as part of a scheme to sell them to raise money to pay her bail on 17 felony warrants.

The MCSO said it was on Friday when the agency was called to a residence on Viana Street East for a burglary compliant. Detectives interviewed the owner of the residence and discovered several of his guns were missing. The owner believed the thief was someone he allowed to live in the home, so MCSO detectives began searching for the person of interest, Mary Juileen Jackson.

Later that day, detectives went to Jackson's home and and took her into custody. During the interview process, the MCSO says, Jackson confessed to taking the guns so that she could sell them and pay bail for her current 17 felony warrants with the City of Mobile.

The MCSO says Jackson had already hidden the guns in several places throughout the county. But MCSO detectives were able to locate all of the 14 stolen guns with the exception of one.

Jackson was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with first-degree burglary.