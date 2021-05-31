MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Folks who made a beach holiday of the long Memorial Day weekend had to fight traffic on the way back home Monday.

Mobile residents who opted for a local celebration at Langan Park had a calmer experience. Families spent the day chowing on picnic food and watching their children on playground equipment. Some families even had double celebrations.

Yvonne B. Wright, for instance, both honored the holiday and celebrated her birthday. It is something of a family tradition dating to 2011.

“My birthday slash Memorial Day – to all the heroes,” she said. “All of my family is here, you know, we try to do this every year right here in this particular park, at this particular table.”

Technically, Wright’s birthday will not come until Wednesday, when she will turn 83. She said most of her family and even friends from New York were enjoying the day with her.

COVID-19 seemed like a distant memory on this holiday to honor America’s war dead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said fully vaccinated people no longer need masks in most settings. And health officials long have noted that outdoor transmission of the virus is rare even for un-vaccinated people.

At the Wright birthday celebration, folks were having a great time. At 86, Gracie Bondurant Harris is the matriarch.

“I love everybody here. … You see people that have grown up,” she said. “You knew ’em when they were little. And then all at once – boom – they’re grown. It doesn’t take long.”

For Devin Manigault, Memorial Day doubled as a graduation celebration. He just finished up at St, Paul’s Episcopal School, where he helped lead the team to the 5A state football championship in December. He soon will head to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to play football and study civil engineering.

“It’s really kind of a relieve to get through all those 12 years of school,” he said. “I know St. Paul’s is a very hard – not to say hard – a very challenging school.”

Manigault’s father was grilling up burgers, hot dogs and ribs. His proud relatives changed, “U-A-B, U-A-B” as he spoke to FOX10 News.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. This year’s kickoff holds extra meaning for almost everyone, considering the summer that Alabama and the nation slogged through last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.