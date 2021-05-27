MOBILE, Ala. --This weekend will be full of fun and will have plenty to do as the FOX10 viewing area is full of Memorial Day events.

City of Prichard Annual Memorial Day Parade

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Prichard Police Traffic Safety Unit will be assisting the Annual Memorial Day Parade by escorting the units and directing traffic at the intersections, which surround the parade route.

The parade will start on St. Stephens Road at Bessemer Avenue Service Road and travel east on St. Stephens Road to Prichard Avenue; east on Prichard Avenue to West Prichard Avenue; east on West Prichard Avenue to Wilson Avenue; north on Wilson Avenue to East Clarke Ave; west on East Clarke Avenue and disband.

The line-up will begin at 8 a.m. and the parade will start at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day festivities at OWA in Foley

Head to OWA on May 29 as they bring their annual Memorial Day celebration to its lively downtown streets or a day full of activities and fireworks.

The celebration will extend throughout the weekend from May 29 through May 30.

OWA will open its gates at 12 p.m. on May 29.

For more information, click here.

Memorial Day Sparks After Dark Event at The Wharf

The Wharf will celebrate the weather heating up with its So. Much. Summer. campaign beginning Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

From May 31 to August 8, So. Much. Summer. will include recurring events each night of the week aimed to provide fun, free activities for the entire family.

Click here for more information.

Memorial Day ceremony at Pensacola's Veterans Memorial Park

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola invites all community members to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony at the park, scheduled for Sunday, May 30th at 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Flag Lowering Ceremony and Memorial Day Flag Relay at Battleship Park

The flag ceremony will be lead by members of the South Alabama Veterans Council at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The relay will begin at the Army National Guard and U. S. Coast Guard bases and wind through the streets of Mobile. Runners are expected to enter Battleship Memorial Park at approximately 10:20 a.m. on May 31.