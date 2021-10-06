MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A memorial service for the Rev. Gregory Francis Lucey, S.J., former president of Spring Hill College, will take place Oct. 12 at St. Joseph Chapel on school's campus. Lucey died in his sleep last week at St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa. Wis.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. and reception at 12:15 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed at: https://livestream.com/springhillcollege. Plans for burial in Jesuit Cemetery on the Spring Hill College campus will be announced at a later date. The college continues to observe COVID-19 protocols and masks are required in all indoor spaces on campus.

Lucey became the 34th President of Spring Hill College on June 1, 1997. In 2005, he received the Civitan Club of Mobile’s “Mobilian of the Year” award in recognition of his many improvements to the campus and his efforts to incorporate the Mobile community. He returned to Spring Hill in 2013 as the school's 36th president and served in that capacity until 2015. He was then appointed chancellor and served until 2020.

“Our reflection on the life and legacy of Fr. Lucey is truly a celebration, " said E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D., president of Spring Hill College. "It’s a celebration of how one man touched so many just by his love of Christ. Fr. Lucey’s commitment to our Jesuit values and traditions was seen nationally and internationally -- but never more evident than right here in our own community. One could not have an encounter with Rev. Lucey and not be changed in some small way.”

The St. Camillus Jesuit Community will celebrate a prayer vigil Oct. 14 at 4:15 p.m., with a funeral Mass at the Gesu Church in Milwaukee, Wis., at 10 a.m. Oct. 15. The service will also be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8O7ic0hXqTPy_kmrZf-zw.