BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – More than 40 years after becoming Hurricane Frederic’s youngest victim, Eula Bosarge this week finally will get a headstone marking her grave.
In addition to being the youngest victim in the country to the 1979 storm, the 4-year-old girl was the only Alabamian to die directly from the hurricane.
The girl’s father, Lawrence Bosarge, told FOX10 News last year that he couldn’t afford a marker after the storm. So, he said, he buried her in an unmarked grave on a family plot at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bayou La Batre.
A concrete slab and a ceramic dog were the only visible signs of the spot.
“She would get up here and rub my face,” Bosarge told FOX10 News at the time, as he described the how he used to interact with his little girl. “And she’d tell me she loved me. Four years old.”
The story moved FOX10 News viewers, and several of them said they wanted to help mark the grave.
The FOX10 News Surprise Squad in November told Bosarge that the station would make that marker a reality.
“We had noticed when we were doing the story with you, originally, that she didn’t have a headstone,” anchor Sarah Wall told the Coden man at the time. “And so we thought maybe that would be something that you would like.”
Bosarge expressed gratitude.
“Oh yeah,” he said when asked if a headstone would make it easier to visit the cemetery. “It’d be more physical, you know, with a headstone, then just a slab with a dog on it.”
The memorial service, open to the public, starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the cemetery.
The marker and the service are possible because of the generosity of Phillips Monument, of Mobile, and Kenmar Family Funeral Home.
