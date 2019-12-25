MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Seven years ago tonight -- the Port City was recovering from a massive tornado. The powerful twister touching down Christmas day in Midtown Mobile.
Christmas hymns at Trinity Episcopal Church -- reminding us of the time of year to slow down and remember the real reason for the season.
"For us at Trinity every year -- we really don't like to talk about it anymore... But we always remember -- 7 years ago we had a little tornado event that happened at this time," recalled Rev. Bailey Norman, Trinity Episcopal Church.
It touched down at 5 o'clock Christmas Day 2012. Downtown sky cams and cell phone video catching it all unfold.
The winds packing a punch -- surveillance video from the Walgreen's at the Loop -- shows just how powerful the EF-2 tornado was.
When it was all over the heart of Midtown Mobile was hit hard. Trinity Episcopal taking a direct hit. The historic church destroyed.
Residents described the terror as they took shelter.
"Just listened to it go over and heard it banging stuff into the house, knocking holes into the glass, parts of the roof peeling off. It was very frightening," said one man.
"My husband was like -- y'all get under the bed. So we got under the bed. Everybody was scared. It was like real loud. And the we got up and looked outside -- we saw everything going that way," said one woman.
Murphy High School also taking on millions of dollars in damage.
"I didn't think it was this bad... It was so dark last night. I didn't get a chance to see anything. I was not expecting this," said one guy surveying the damage at Murphy.
Recovery didn't happen overnight. The church was repaired in stages -- the new steeple installed in July 2015.
It's certainly a Christmas they won't forget and a reminder just how much they have to be thankful for.
"We are just thankful to be back our building and have this service and just to be back and having a very vibrant and active congregation and for all of us it's just an opportunity to celebrate to be together and to remember Christ's presence among us," said Rev. Norman.
Many people may remember -- that tornado followed a very similar path to an EF-1 tornado that developed only five days earlier.
