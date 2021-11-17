Mentone man accused of passing bogus cash at Mobile restaurant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A fast-food stop ended in a jail stay for a Mentone, Ala., man who tried to pay with funny money, according to Mobile police.
On Tuesday, officers responded to McDonald’s Restaurant at 5424 U.S 90 in reference to receiving a counterfeit bill. Upon arrival, officers made contact with and detained him 27-year-old Gary Mitchell Gregory. A detective found Gregory to be in possession of a forged instrument.
Gregory was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. A bond hearing is set for Thursday. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 8, according to jail records.
