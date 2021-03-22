MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Some places in Midtown Mobile flood very easily making roads impassable.

Louis Daniel has lived on Margaret street in Midtown for more than 15 years. He says when it pours that is when the problems can start.

“It will get down at the bottom end of the street there up to 3 feet, 4 feet deep,” he said.

It comes with the territory.

Parts of Midtown Mobile are known to easily get submerged.

FOX10 News video from 2016 shows that problematic part of Margaret Street with a car stuck in the water after stalling out.

Daniel has seen it happen several times.

“They hit the water with a big splash and the car floated and then it kind of listed from one side to the other,” he said. “Then the lights shorted out and it sunk.”

Significant rain is in the forecast. The Mobile County Emergency Management Agency already warning about potential trouble on the roads.

“A lot of rain can fall in a short amount of time so you got to be careful out here on these roads,” said Mike Evans, Deputy Director at the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. “Some of the road don’t drain. You don’t want to be the person that goes into the water and be trapped in a car.”

Back in Midtown while flooding is a recurring issuing here, some neighbors say the city has made significant improvements.

“It’s not as bad as it was and it used to be it would get very deep and it would stay here for hours and hours and hours,” said Craig Wiesand.