MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A corrections officer at Mobile County Metro Jail found himself behind bars on Tuesday.

Jimmie Laffitte III was charged with promoting prison contraband.

In a news release about the arrest, jail warden Trey Oliver wrote, “This investigation is still ongoing and there could be additional arrest.” He added, “This charge is taken very seriously and we will not tolerate this crime with ANY person that is employed with Mobile County Metro Jail”.

Laffitte started his corrections officer career in October 2019.

No other details about the arrest have been released.