Cinco De Mayo is a lot different this year.
You can still get your favorite margarita or taco, but you can't eat or drink it inside of your favorite Mexican restaurant.
That's thanks to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's "safer at home" order. The order prohibits patrons from eating inside of restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Cinco de Mayo is more than eating and drinking, it's a party. Especially for those which Mexican or any kind of Hispanic decent, some workers at a local Mexican restaurant said.
It's a celebration. A day to remember Mexico's unexpected victory against the French at the Battle of Puebla.
Since the world never stops turning and time keeps going, we've reached May 5 and we're still in a pandemic. So how do you celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a pandemic?
"We’re trying to make the best out of it. This situation is hard, but we’re here you know,” said Alejandra de Leon, who works at Taqueria Mexico.
For Mexican restaurants and most others who have been partially open, only serving to-go, curbside, and delivery orders, these days have been difficult.
“It’s been really hard. You know. We don’t have all the employees working.”
In fact, workers from Taqueria Mexico said Cinco de Mayo is usually its biggest day of the year.
“We would have music obviously, people coming inside, having a good time, partying. It gets crazy in there,” she said.
Drinks are usually slinging, food being passed, a full day and night of festivities, but this year is totally different on the inside of restaurants. Chairs are stacked and the taps are dry.
Yet, workers said COVID-19 won't stop the party.
“We have margaritas to go, we have food to go curbside. Deliveries. Phone orders. We’re still having to have social distancing. Some music. Drinking,” De Leon said.
They are still doing Cinco de Mayo with all the right tools.
"The burrito, the taco, the quesadilla, the chimichanga,” said Luis Umanzar, another employee there.
This time just handing it off to you to enjoy in the comforts of your home.
“Come here and get some and have a party at your house,” De Leon added.
Taqueria Mexico will continue taking orders until 9 pm.
