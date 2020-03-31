From fires to rescues, first responders in the city of Mobile are always on the go. The work doesn't stop during a coronavirus pandemic.
“In the coronavirus case, it’s a lot of uncertainty. We could go on a call for a motor vehicle accident and there could be someone in the car who has a fever and has been sick for the last few days and we don’t know that going in,” said Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson.
Millhouse said the number of calls had dropped by 12 percent over the past 3 weeks. He can't confirm exactly why, but believes it's because of coronavirus.
“You can easily pass it along. You can pass it along to first responders, you can pass it along to family members indoor home, you can pass it along to someone your walking past in the grocery store,” he said.
For first responders' safety, when calling 911, Millhouse said callers should be as informative as possible about coronavirus symptoms.
In addition, he said if you're well enough, you should meet EMT's outside of your door, to lessen the risk for exposure.
“Mask up, glove up, gown up, and then check temperature, ask the COVID-19 related questions and then of course go into the reasons for your emergency calls,” Millhouse said.
First responders are also taking their own precautions to protect themselves.
“Proper protective equipment which includes, the N95 masks, of course gloves, latex or non-latex gloves, face shields and surgical gowns, a lot of disinfecting with some heavy duty virus killing disinfecting on all of our units. Our fire engines, especially the rescue trucks—the ambulance and around the station,” Millhouse explained.
He said firefighters and EMT's are also being screened at the beginning of each work day. They're being asked COVID-19 questions and their temperatures are taken and logged daily.
