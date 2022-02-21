MOBILE, Ala. (City of Mobile) – Focused on protecting Mobile, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and Mobile Police Department have each created a five-year strategic plan outlining goals to achieve. Residents are encouraged to become familiar with each agency’s plan and established measures of success. From 2022 to 2027, they will see the city’s police and fire agencies advance in technologies and enhance services all while making Mobile a safer place to live.
Some of the goals included in the five-year strategic plans are to:
- construct a combined police and fire administrative complex
- seek accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence
- improve response times and ensure equitable coverage
- meet staffing goals through the recruitment and retention of quality personnel that reflect the community served
- strengthen community partnerships and engagements
To view Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s strategic plan, click here or visit cityofmobile.org/fire and find it under the About section.
To view the Mobile Police Department’s strategic plan, click here or visit mobilepd.org and find it under the About section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.