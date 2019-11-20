MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who may be connected with fires at Mobile businesses Wednesday morning.
At about 8:45 a.m., MFRD companies were dispatched to a Winn-Dixie grocery store at 6300 Grelot Road after reports came in of smoke visible inside of the store.
Winn-Dixie employees and patrons were evacuating the building as MFRD crews arrived on scene. Fire personnel inspected the interior of the business and confirmed large quantities of smoke, stemming from the women’s restroom.
With the assistance of Winn-Dixie management staff, firefighters advanced a pre-connected hose line through a predetermined fire entrance. A fire was discovered in the women’s restroom and quickly extinguished.
The fire was contained to the restroom with no extension to other parts of the business. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
At approximately 11:38 a.m., Engine Company 6 was dispatched to the Wendy’s restaurant at 1275 Hillcrest Road for a smoke investigation. Employees at the scene informed that a disgruntled, female customer intentionally set a small fire in the women’s restroom before leaving the restaurant.
The fire at Wendy's was extinguished quickly with mild damage to the area. No injuries were sustained in the incident.
Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect they believe to be responsible for both incidents. Anyone with information to identify this suspect is asked to call Mobile Fire-Rescue at 251-208-7311.
(0) comments
