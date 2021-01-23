MOBILE, Ala. -- On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street in reference to one shot.
The victim was located at the 1200 block of Ann Street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
