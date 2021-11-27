MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A house fire erupted earlier Saturday morning near downtown Mobile.
Mobile Fire and Rescue crews arrived at 357 Rylands Street where they saw a single-story home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The fire was put out in less than an hour.
There were no report of injuries and the cause of the fire remained undetermined pending further investigation.
