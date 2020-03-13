MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters in Mobile were busy overnight battling two separate house fires.
The latest one happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Chelsea Drive East. That's near the Spring Hill and Tuthill areas.
When Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived there, they immediately started tackling the flames.
We're told no one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries are being reported.
Just a few hours before that, firefighters responding to another house fire in Mobile. That one happened around midnight in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.
There's no word yet on any injuries related to that fire.
The causes of the fires remain under investigation.
