MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters in Mobile battled not only frigid temperatures overnight, but a three-alarm fire as well.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight this morning at a warehouse at the Merchants Transfer Company on Paper Mill Road.

FOX10 News was told that when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from a warehouse. That's when they called for backup.

We're told the building contained paper bales stacked four feet high, as well as zinc and wood.

According to Steven Millhouse, a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, at least one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what may have led to the fire, but the company's president told FOX10 News he believes it may have been an electrical issue.