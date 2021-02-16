MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters in Mobile battled not only frigid temperatures overnight, but a three-alarm fire as well.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight this morning at a warehouse at the Merchants Transfer Company on Paper Mill Road. Crews battled the blaze for more than 12 hours.

FOX10 News was told that when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from a warehouse. That's when they called for backup.

We're told the building contained paper bales stacked four feet high, as well as zinc and wood.

According to Steven Millhouse, a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, at least one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

"The warehouse is approximately two million square feet, filled with bales of paper, wood, and zinc," Millhouse said. "Securing the building and extinguishing all flames and smoldering embers in a building this large is a massive undertaking."

There is no threat to the general public.

There's no word yet on what may have led to the fire, but the company's president told FOX10 News he believes it may have been an electrical issue.