MOBILE, Ala.-- Yesterday afternoon, Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the Walmart located 5245 Rangeline Road for a report of a fire inside of the store.

Upon arrival officers and firefighters discovered an active fire inside of the store and it was extinguished without any injuries.

Investigators with Mobile Fire Rescue began to investigate the incident.

Fire Investigators believe that the fire was started by use of an accelerant and that multiple people are involved in this incident.

They have also confirmed that this incident is connected to the fire at the Walmart on 101 East I-65 Service Road that happened this past Thursday.

The Investigation into these incidents will continue and more information can be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information to assist in the investigation, please call the Mobile Fire Rescue Department at 208-7311.