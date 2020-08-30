fire on morgan ave

MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was called this evening to a residential fire on the 500 block of Morgan Avenue. 

According to their Twitter page, the structure was fully-involved.

There is no information yet on possible injuries or if anyone was at home. 

This is a developing story. 

