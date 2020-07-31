MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire on Picardy Street overnight.
MFRD reported units on the scene working the fire around 1 a.m. Upon their arrival, crews observed flames visible in a single-story residential structure.
A short time later, the fire department reported the fire was under control, and that primary and secondary searches of the homes interior were “all clear.”
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
