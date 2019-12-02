MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue companies responded to a residential fire in the 200 block of Page Avenue during the noon hour Monday.
That's off Springhill Avenue.
Units arriving on scene reported smoke visible from a single-story home, according to MFRD.
Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel on the scene told FOX10 News the accidental fire was caused by a space heater. All occupants made it outside safely, and firefighters extinguished the fire.
