MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters battled an early morning apartment home fire Wednesday.
The scene was along the 1500 block of Sumner Drive near Duval Street.
The first emergency calls came in shortly after midnight.
It didn't take crews long to put the fire out. We're told the apartment appeared to have been vacant.
There's no word on the extent of damage, and, there are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
