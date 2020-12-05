MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating the cause of a fire in the 2200 block of Dauphin Street.
Fire officials say there were no reported injuries caused by the fire at a duplex style home in Midtown Mobile.
No further information is available at this time.
