MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fire crews with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded just before midnight Tuesday to a fire at University Oaks apartments.
MFRD reports extinguishing the blaze at University Oaks, at 650 S. University Blvd.
All occupants were evacuated from all floors of the involved building, the fire department says.
There is heavy water damage to several units as the result of the activated sprinkler system. MFRD says the sprinkler system has been deactivated, and smoke has been ventilated from the involved apartments.
MFRD reports that upon the arrival of the first fire crews, heavy smoke was seen inside an apartment unit.
