MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire early Tuesday morning in the 3700 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
MFRD says a caller reported a "grease fire" in the home's kitchen. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:33 a.m.
Upon their arrival, fire crews found flames visible from the exterior of a single-story home. MFRD said the fire extended to the attic.
The fire department said the fire was extinguished by 3:09 a.m.
There were no injuries.
