MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews extinguished a house fire in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.
MFRD's Truck Company 4 discovered a home with smoke visible from attic area and requested a full response at 1:08 p.m.
The fire department reports no occupants were discovered in the single-story home.
Heavy smoke was found in the attic, and flames were quickly extinguished.
There were no injuries at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
