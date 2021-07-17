MOBILE, Ala. --This afternoon, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to Texas Roadhouse at 6150 Airport Boulevard.

Engine 22 was initially dispatched for an electronic fire alarm.

Upon their arrival, flames and smoke were bursting through the roof. Engine 22’s company then requested a full response.

All occupants were already safely outside of the structure prior to MFRD arrival on scene.

Upon entry, fire personnel discovered flames in the kitchen.

Ladder truck crews also gained access to the roof, where they successfully cut an adequate-sized hole to assist with ventilation of heated smoke and gas.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area.

All signs of flames were extinguished without further incident.

There were no injuries reported from the scene.

The cause of the fire has been determined an accidental incident.